Canada targets IRGC, law enforcement officials in fresh Iran sanctions

February 27, 2023 — 09:15 am EST

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian government on Monday said it was imposing sanctions on 12 senior officials from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Law Enforcement Forces (LEF) for their participation in "gross and systematic human rights violations."

The targeted officials include Kurdistan Province Governor Esmaeil Zarei Kousha and Morteza Mir Aghaei, Commander of Basij paramilitary forces in Sanandaj, Kurdistan Province, Canada's foreign ministry said in a statement.

