Canada switches ministers in mini cabinet reshuffle

OTTAWA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau switched the roles of two cabinet ministers on Wednesday because Procurement Minister Filomena Tassi asked to spend more time in Southern Ontario due to family reasons.

Tassi was sworn in as the minister for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, a position which was previously held by Helena Jaczek.

Jaczek, a member of parliament from Ontario's Markham—Stouffville region, was sworn in as procurement minister.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer and Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

