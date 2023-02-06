US Markets

Canada survey shows median market expectation 4% rates at year end - central bank

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Wattie

February 06, 2023 — 10:37 am EST

Written by Steve Scherer and Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada will cut interest rates by a half a percentage point to 4% by December, according to a median of market participants surveyed by the central bank, with interest rates forecast to continue to fall next year.

The Bank of Canada released for the first time a survey of market participants on Monday, with a median forecasting real gross domestic product will fall 0.4% this year from the previous year, and will expand 2% next year.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer and Ismail Shakil)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7889;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.