Canada survey shows median market expectation 4% rates at year end - central bank

OTTAWA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada will cut interest rates by a half a percentage point to 4% by December, according to a median of market participants surveyed by the central bank, with interest rates forecast to continue to fall next year.

The Bank of Canada released for the first time a survey of market participants on Monday, with a median forecasting real gross domestic product will fall 0.4% this year from the previous year, and will expand 2% next year.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer and Ismail Shakil)

