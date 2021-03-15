US Markets
AZN

Canada sure that all COVID-19 vaccines are safe, including AstraZeneca doses - PM

Contributor
David Ljunggren Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREJ IVANOV

Canadian health experts are sure all COVID-19 vaccines being administered in the country are safe, including those made by AstraZeneca PLC, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Monday.

Add Trudeau quote, background

OTTAWA, March 15 (Reuters) - Canadian health experts are sure all COVID-19 vaccines being administered in the country are safe, including those made by AstraZeneca PLC AZN.L, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Monday.

Germany became the latest in a number of European nations that have stopped using AstraZeneca doses on Monday after reports of recipients falling ill.

"Our health experts ... collect data continuously and they assure us that all the vaccines offered in Canada are safe and effective, including those from AstraZeneca," Trudeau told a televised news conference in Montreal.

"We are obviously watching what is happening with a specific batch in Europe. We can reassure all Canadians that no AstraZeneca doses came from the same batch," he said.

Canada approved the AstraZeneca vaccine last month and has ordered 20 million doses. Ottawa has also secured an additional 2 million doses through an agreement with the Serum Institute of India and expects to get them by mid-May.

Trudeau spoke at an event with Francois Legault, premier of the populous province of Quebec, who said the provincial health ministry felt the AstraZeneca vaccine posed no risks.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Richard Chang)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular