Canada Supreme Court will hear appeal on asylum-seeker agreement

TORONTO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Canada's Supreme Court announced on Thursday it will hear an appeal seeking to overturn an agreement under which Canada turns back asylum-seekers at land border crossings coming from the United States.

This means refugee advocates get a chance to make their case against the Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement in Canada's highest court.

(Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny in Toronto and David Ljunggren in Ottawa;)

