Canada Supreme Court will hear appeal on asylum-seeker agreement

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTINNE MUSCHI

TORONTO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Canada's Supreme Court announced on Thursday it will hear an appeal seeking to overturn an agreement under which Canada turns back asylum-seekers at land border crossings coming from the United States.

This means refugee advocates get a chance to make their case against the Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement in Canada's highest court.

