Canada supports use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine despite reports of rare blood clots

David Ljunggren Reuters
OTTAWA, April 26 (Reuters) - Canada said on Monday it backed the use of Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N Janssen COVID-19 vaccine despite reports of rare blood clots, noting the issue had first been identified in doses made by AstraZeneca PLC AZN.L.

The federal health ministry said on Twitter it "continues to consider the benefits of vaccination to outweigh these very rare potential risks, and supports the use of the Janssen and AstraZeneca vaccines."

The first Canadian deliveries of Janssen doses are due this week.

