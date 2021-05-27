US Markets

Canada supports U.S. efforts to seek origins of COVID-19 -PM Trudeau

Contributor
Steve Scherer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

Canada backs U.S. President Joe Biden's efforts to get to the bottom of the origin of the virus that causes COVID-19, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Thursday. [nL2N2ND20N]

OTTAWA, May 27 (Reuters) - Canada backs U.S. President Joe Biden's efforts to get to the bottom of the origin of the virus that causes COVID-19, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Thursday.

"We support the call by the United states and others to better understand the origins of COVID-19," Trudeau told reporters.

"I know there are a lot of theories out there, but we need to make sure we're getting to a full and complete airing of the facts to actually understand what happened and how to make sure it never happens again," he added.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Chris Reese)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7889;))

