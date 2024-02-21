Canada summons Russian ambassador, calls for full inquiry into Navalny's death

OTTAWA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Canada on Wednesday summoned Russia's ambassador over the death of Alexei Navalny in Russian custody and called on the Kremlin to conduct a full and transparent inquiry into the death and to immediately release his body to his family, a government spokesperson said.

A senior government official conveyed Canada's condemnation over Navalny's death to Russian ambassador Oleg Stepanov, the spokesperson said in a statement, adding Canada will join partners in holding those responsible for his death to account.

