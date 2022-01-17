US Markets
Canada study of Merck's COVID-19 oral treatment is moving more slowly - health minister

David Ljunggren Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

OTTAWA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Canada's study into whether to approve Merck & Co Inc's MRK.N COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment "is moving more slowly", federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said on Monday.

"There are some specific issues for this medication," Duclos told reporters after Ottawa approved an oral antiviral treatment by Pfizer Inc PFE.N, but did not give details. In its pivotal clinical trial, Merck's pill had less impressive results than the one produced by Pfizer.

