US Markets

Canada strengthening guidelines to protect critical minerals sectors

Contributor
Ismail Shakil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

The Canadian government said on Friday it was strengthening foreign investment guidelines to protect the country's critical minerals sectors from foreign state-owned enterprises.

OTTAWA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian government said on Friday it was strengthening foreign investment guidelines to protect the country's critical minerals sectors from foreign state-owned enterprises.

Significant transactions by foreign state-owned companies in Canada's critical minerals sectors would now only be approved on an exceptional basis, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said in a joint statement.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa Editing by Chris Reese)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular