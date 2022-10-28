Canada strengthening guidelines to protect critical minerals sectors

OTTAWA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian government said on Friday it was strengthening foreign investment guidelines to protect the country's critical minerals sectors from foreign state-owned enterprises.

Significant transactions by foreign state-owned companies in Canada's critical minerals sectors would now only be approved on an exceptional basis, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said in a joint statement.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa Editing by Chris Reese)

