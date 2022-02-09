CANADA STOCKS-Weed firms lift TSX to near 3-month high amid global stock rally

By Anisha Sircar

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose to a near three-month high on Wednesday, lifted by cannabis stocks, and tracking a global rally in equities on upbeat earnings and easing geopolitical tensions.

At 10:02 a.m. ET (15:02 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 193.72 points, or 0.91%, at 21,570.9.

Moderating tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine, and a string of upbeat earnings lifted global sentiment for risk assets. MKTS/GLOB

"Risk appetite has improved heading into today's open after a raft of generally positive earnings results, while the unrelenting climb in global bond yields is also taking a breather," said Candice Bangsund, vice president and portfolio manager, global asset allocation, at Fiera Capital Corporation.

"Still, the risk of further financial market volatility looms ahead of tomorrow's closely-watched U.S. inflation results," Bangsund added.

U.S. consumer prices are expected to have risen to a 40-year high at 7.3% year-on-year in January, according to economists polled by Reuters.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem is due to speak at the Canadian Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, where he is likely to offer clues on the path for policy tightening.

The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 1.9% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices rose 0.3% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 0.5%. Oil prices were stable around $90 a barrel, but the prospect of increased supply from Iran and the U.S. kept pressure on the market. O/R

Pot producer Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO rose 10.9% after posting a smaller third-quarter loss.

Canada-based Sundial Growers SNDL.O jumped 11.7% after Nasdaq granted the cannabis producer and retailer a 180-day extension to regain compliance with the minimum bid requirement.

Shares of other weed stocks including Cronos Group CRON.TO, Tilray Inc TLRY.TO and Hexo HEXO.TO rose between 3.6% and 5.3%.

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.7% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.2% to $1,829.6 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

