CANADA STOCKS-Utilities, miners drag TSX lower ahead of key data

By Purvi Agarwal

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday on losses in utilities and material stocks, while investors awaited key inflation readings this week, which could shed more light on the timing of potential interest rate cuts.

Utilities .GSPTTUT extended losses for a third consecutive session, with a 1.8% decline after electric utility firm EmaraEMA.TO fell 2.5% on reporting fourth-quarter profit below estimates.

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, housing Canadian miners, declined 1.5% as gold prices slid on easing U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut bets, while copper slipped on rising inventories. GOL/MET/L

On the flip side, the information technology sector .SPTTTK rose 0.7%. Crypto miners Hut 8 HUT.TO and Bitfarms BITF.TO gained 10.4% and 11.2% respectively, tracking a 2.8% rise in Bitcoin BTC=.

The markets' focus remained on aJanuary reading of personal consumption expenditures price index (PCE) in the U.S. and Canada's gross domestic product (GDP) data, both due on Thursday.

"We would see a little bit of (GDP) growth. It would be another indication to the Bank of Canada if these numbers continue to flounder. Perhaps rate cuts could come sooner than anticipated", said Allan Small, senior investment adviser of Allan Small Financial Group with iA Private Wealth.

The Canadian central bank is due to announce its next decision on its monetary policy path on March 6.

Shares of carrier CargojetCJT.TOplummeted 3.9% after the company's fourth-quarter results, while minerals company Energy FuelsEFR.TO rose to the top of the index, with a 4.7% gain after it reported a higher profit per share for 2023.

