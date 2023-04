CANADA STOCKS-Utilities, industrial stocks push TSX up for eighth day

By Johann M Cherian

April 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged up for an eighth straight session on Tuesday as utilities and industrials advanced but losses in energy stocks kept a lid on gains for the commodity-heavy bourse.

At 10:10 a.m. ET (14:10 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 44.13 points, or 0.22%, at 20,322.41.

"We're still setting up into the new month, so there's a lot of volatility and a lot of positioning happening," said Greg Taylor, chief investment officer at Purpose Investments.

"The higher moves in energy are fading little bit and we're seeing some profit taking from some of the bounce that we got yesterday."

The utilities sector .GSPTTUT added 0.6% and the industrial sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.6%.

The energy sector .SPTTEN weighed on the index, slipping 0.5% after hitting a four-week high on Monday following the surprise oil output cuts announced by OPEC+ members.

The TSX had an upbeat start to the year, ending the first quarter in gains. Looking ahead, investors are expected to be taking cues from U.S. jobs data due later in the week for outlook on further interest rate hikes.

Among stocks, Thomson Reuters Corp TRI.TO rose 1.2% after the Reuters News parent said it would return $2.2 billion to shareholders through a cash distribution and a reverse stock split after selling some of its shares in the London Stock Exchange Group LSEG.L.

TD Bank Group TD.TO fell 0.4% after some small shareholders told Reuters that the lender should abandon or renegotiate its $13.4 billion acquisition of First Horizon FHN.N as the regional banking crisis has unearthed unknown risks.

Meanwhile, a Statistics Canada report showed that the value of Canadian building permits rose 8.6% in February from a 3.7% decline in January.

