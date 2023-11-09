News & Insights

US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Upbeat earnings, energy shares drive TSX higher

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

November 09, 2023 — 09:36 am EST

Written by Khushi Singh for Reuters ->

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, on track to snap a three-day losing streak, as a slew of upbeat earnings, including from insurer Manulife and telecom operator Rogers Communications, lifted investor sentiment, while an uptick in oil prices also pushed energy shares higher.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (14:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 108.49 points, or 0.56%, at 19,638.7.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.