CANADA STOCKS-Upbeat earnings, energy shares drive TSX higher

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, on track to snap a three-day losing streak, as a slew of upbeat earnings, including from insurer Manulife and telecom operator Rogers Communications, lifted investor sentiment, while an uptick in oil prices also pushed energy shares higher.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (14:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 108.49 points, or 0.56%, at 19,638.7.

