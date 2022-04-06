CANADA STOCKS-TXS opens lower on U.S. rate hike concerns

April 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, with technology and financial shares leading declines, as investors fretted over the prospect of aggressive policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tackle inflation.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 110.68 points, or 0.5%, at 21,820.15.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

