CANADA STOCKS-TXS opens lower on U.S. rate hike concerns

Devik Jain
Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, with technology and financial shares leading declines, as investors fretted over the prospect of aggressive policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tackle inflation.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 110.68 points, or 0.5%, at 21,820.15.

