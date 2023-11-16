CANADA STOCKS-TSX's winning streak ends as oil tumbles nearly 5%

By Ankika Biswas and Fergal Smith

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock ended slightly lower on Thursday after five straight days of gains, as investors grew more worried about the economic outlook and a sharp drop in the price of oil weighed on energy shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 4.82 points at 20,053.07.

The benchmark index gained 2.7% over the previous five sessions as market sentiment improved on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve was done raising interest rates.

Wall Street's major indexes ended mixed after disappointing earnings forecasts from Cisco CSCO.O and major retailer Walmart WMT.N.

The problem for investors is that interest rates are peaking "because there's a potential recession coming," said Greg Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments. "The Walmart numbers this morning are (triggering) a little more caution on the overall economy."

The energy sector lost 1.9% as oil tumbled to its lowest level since July 7 following weak data from the U.S. and Asia.

"It's a sell-off that's accelerating," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management. "What we are getting is growing concerns about demand."

U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 settled 4.9% lower at $72.90 a barrel. In contrast, the price of gold rose 1.1% to about $1,980 per ounce.

That helped the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies. It advanced 1.1%, while industrials were up 0.6%.

