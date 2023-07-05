CANADA STOCKS-TSX's winning streak ends as mining shares fall

By Shashwat Chauhan and Fergal Smith

July 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, giving back some recent gains, as sectors sensitive to the economic outlook, such as industrials and materials, lost ground.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 100.98 points, or 0.5%, at 20,103.89, after six straight days of gains.

Shares globally.WORLD also fell as the release of survey data for China's services sector added to signs of a faltering recovery in the world's second-biggest economy and investors digested minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting.

Industrials declined 0.7%, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.4% as copper and gold prices fell.

Osisko Gold Royalties LtdOR.TO shares tumbled 9.8% after the company said mining veteran Paul Martin would replace Sandeep Singh as its chief executive officer on an interim basis, effective immediately.

Shares of Teck Resources LtdTECKb.TO were down 3.1% after China Investment Corporation said its wholly-owned subsidiary, Fullbloom Investment Corporation, sold some of its shares in the miner.

