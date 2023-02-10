CANADA STOCKS-TSX's weekly winning streak ends amid rate hike jitters

By Fergal Smith

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday but ended lower for the week, as Magna International's shares tumbled and strong domestic jobs data raised worries the Bank of Canada would hike interest rates higher than previously thought.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 14.37 points, or 0.1%, at 20,612.12. For the week, it was down 0.7% following five straight weeks of gains.

U.S. stock indexes also posted weekly declines as hawkish commentary from U.S. Federal Reserve officials helped drive U.S. Treasury yields higher.

Interest rate hikes are "still on the table," said Kevin Headland, co-chief investment strategist at Manulife Investment Management, adding "we are still in an inflationary environment."

The Canadian economy smashed expectations by adding 150,000 jobs in January, putting pressure on the Bank of Canada to reconsider a "conditional pause" to interest rate hikes announced just last month.

The energy sector rose 2.4% on Friday as oil CLc1 settled 2.1% higher at $79.72 a barrel, supported by Russia's plan to reduce oil production next month.

But technology was a drag, falling 1.8%, and shares of Magna International IncMG.TO tumbled 17%.

The auto parts maker reported a nearly 80% slump in its quarterly profit and warned of more pressure on its margins from volatile production schedules at automakers and elevated costs.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith: Additional reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Chris Reese)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 416 941 8113))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.