News & Insights

US Markets
BB

CANADA STOCKS-TSX winning streak ends as mining shares fall

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

January 24, 2024 — 05:16 pm EST

Written by Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

By Fergal Smith

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged lower on Wednesday as a drop in gold prices weighed on mining shares and after the Bank of Canada left its policy rate on hold, with the index retreating after it touched its highest intraday level in twenty months.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell 8.81 points to 21,025.78, after four consecutive days of gains. Earlier in the session, it touched its highest level since May 2022.

The Bank of Canada held its benchmark interest rate at a 22-year high of 5%, saying that while underlying inflation was still a concern, the bank's focus is shifting to when to cut borrowing costs rather than whether to hike again.

"While the Bank continued to highlight ongoing concern about the risk to the outlook for inflation, the Bank reinforced the more dovish tone struck in December," said Kathrin Forrest, an equity investment specialist at Capital Group.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.1% as data showing strong U.S. business activity weighed on the price of goldXAU=, with the precious metal falling 0.8%.

The industrial and consumer discretionary sectors both fell 0.5% but energy and financials ended higher.

Financials, the most heavily-weighted sector on the TSX, added 0.4%, while energy rallied 1.6% as the price of oil CLc1 settled nearly 1% higher at $75.09 a barrel, helped by a bigger-than-expected U.S. crude storage withdrawal.

Tech firm Blackberry Ltd BB.TO tumbled 17.9% to hit its lowest closing level since May 2003 after it announced a private offering of $160 million in five-year convertible bonds after the close on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar and Alistair Bell)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.