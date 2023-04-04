US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX winning streak ends as energy, financials fall

April 04, 2023 — 04:26 pm EDT

Written by Johann M Cherian and Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

April 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged lower on Tuesday, giving up its winning streak, as energy and financial shares lost ground amid profit-taking as well as rising worries about the economic outlook.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 2.52 points at 20,275.76, following seven straight days of gains, preliminary data showed.

Wall Street also ended lower as evidence of a cooling economy exacerbated worries that the Federal Reserve's campaign to rein in decades-high inflation may cause a deep downturn.

"We're still setting up into the new month, so there's a lot of volatility and a lot of positioning happening," said Greg Taylor, chief investment officer at Purpose Investments.

"The higher moves in energy are fading a little bit and we're seeing some profit taking from some of the bounce that we got yesterday."

The energy sector fell 0.9% after jumping to a four-week high on Monday following a surprise cut to output targets by major oil producers, while heavily-weighted financials ended 0.8% lower.

In contrast, the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.6% as gold vaulted above $2,000 per ounce.

Technology also gained ground, advancing 0.7%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

