CANADA STOCKS-TSX weighed down by sell-off in resource-linked stocks

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, hurt by a sell-off in energy and materials stocks as prices of most commodities fell on a stronger U.S. dollar, while data showed Canada's trade surplus doubled in September.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (1432 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 117.6 points, or 0.6%, at 19,626.34.

