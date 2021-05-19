US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX weighed by energy stocks, inflation data

Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, dragged down by energy stocks after oil prices fell on demand concerns and as data showed inflation rose in April.

* Inflation in Canada rose at its fastest pace in a decade in April, mostly due to the statistical comparison to last year when prices tanked amid pandemic shutdowns, but also as gasoline and shelter costs rose, data showed on Wednesday.

* At 9:38 a.m. ET (13:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 198.19 points, or 1.02%, at 19,308.86.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 2.4% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 2.7% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 2.5%. O/R

* Aviation training specialist CAE Inc CAE.TO fell 6.4% after reporting a 77% drop in fourth-quarter profit, as demand for its full-flight simulators and pilot drills remained stressed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6%. GOL/

* On the TSX, 21 issues were higher, while 206 issues declined for a 9.81-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 20.51 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Wesdome Gold Mines WDO.TO, which jumped 9.9%, after the expansion of its mine in Quebec.

* Franco Nevada Corp FNV.TO rose 2.1% after Credit Suisse raised its target price to $145 from $130

* First Quantum Minerals FM.TO fell 6.7%, the most on the TSX, after selling the company sold its Australia nickel mine stake.

* The second biggest decliner was Nexgen Energy NXE.TO, down 6.3%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc ENB.TO, Sun Life Financial SLF.TO and Western Forest products WEF.TO.

* The TSX posted one new 52-week high and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 10 new 52-week highs and 17 new lows, with total volume of 41.45 million shares.

Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

