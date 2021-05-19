CANADA STOCKS-TSX weighed by energy stocks, inflation data

May 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, dragged down by energy stocks after oil prices fell on demand concerns and as data showed inflation rose in April.

* Inflation in Canada rose at its fastest pace in a decade in April, mostly due to the statistical comparison to last year when prices tanked amid pandemic shutdowns, but also as gasoline and shelter costs rose, data showed on Wednesday.

* At 9:38 a.m. ET (13:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 198.19 points, or 1.02%, at 19,308.86.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 2.4% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 2.7% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 2.5%. O/R

* Aviation training specialist CAE Inc CAE.TO fell 6.4% after reporting a 77% drop in fourth-quarter profit, as demand for its full-flight simulators and pilot drills remained stressed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6%. GOL/

* On the TSX, 21 issues were higher, while 206 issues declined for a 9.81-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 20.51 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Wesdome Gold Mines WDO.TO, which jumped 9.9%, after the expansion of its mine in Quebec.

* Franco Nevada Corp FNV.TO rose 2.1% after Credit Suisse raised its target price to $145 from $130

* First Quantum Minerals FM.TO fell 6.7%, the most on the TSX, after selling the company sold its Australia nickel mine stake.

* The second biggest decliner was Nexgen Energy NXE.TO, down 6.3%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc ENB.TO, Sun Life Financial SLF.TO and Western Forest products WEF.TO.

* The TSX posted one new 52-week high and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 10 new 52-week highs and 17 new lows, with total volume of 41.45 million shares.

