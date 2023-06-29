CANADA STOCKS-TSX up on financials and energy boost; BlackBerry rises

By Shashwat Chauhan

June 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as energy and financials stocks gained, while shares of technology company BlackBerry jumped after posting a surprise profit.

BlackBerry BB.TO jumped 11.7% to reach a four-week high after it posted a surprise profit for the first quarter.

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which houses Canada's major mining stocks, fell 0.7% as gold and copper prices came under pressure. MET/LGOL/

Heavyweight financials .SPTTFS added 0.5%. Bank stocks in the United States were also gaining after major lenders cleared the Federal Reserve's annual stress test. .N

"Recession fears are weighing on all investors globally because most central banks around the world have raised rates substantially," said Matt Manara, partner and portfolio manager at Avenue Investment Management.

Leaders of the world's top central banks reaffirmed on Wednesday they think further policy tightening will be needed to tame the high inflation.

Among individual stocks, Paramount Resources POU.TO slipped 0.2% after National Bank of Canada downgraded the energy company's rating to "sector perform" from "outperform".

