CANADA STOCKS-TSX up for fifth day, pot stocks lift healthcare

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main index extended gains on Thursday as a jump in Shopify shares lifted the broader technology sector, while pot firms gained after the United States' move to ease curbs on marijuana.

At 10:25 a.m. ET (1425 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 51.69 points, or 0.25%, at 20,382.01. The index rose for the fifth straight session, but was on track for a monthly decline of 1.2%.

Technology stocks .SPTTTK rose 2.4%, led by an 8.0% gain in Shopify SHOP.TO after the company said Amazon.com AMZN.O would release an app in Shopify's app ecosystem that would give U.S.-based merchants access to Amazon's "Buy with Prime" option.

Shares of cannabis firms Cronos Group CRON.TO, Tilray Brands TLRY.TO, OrganiGram Holdings OGI.TO, Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO, Canopy Growth WEED.TO jumped between 3% and 11%.

The healthcare index .GSPTTHC, housing the pot stocks, rose nearly 3% to lead sectoral gains.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO fell 3% after it missed analysts' estimates for quarterly profit.

Five of the big six Canadian banks missed quarterly profit estimates on higher loan loss provisions amid the Bank of Canada's aggressive interest rate hikes since last year.

"Old days of secular interest rate declines, robust investment banking fees, growth in consumer lending growth without having credit losses is all done in this (economic) environment. This is a new paradigm for the bank stocks," said Matt Manara, partner and portfolio manager, Aventine Investment Management.

"One of the other interesting stats is bank assets to Canada's GDP are close to 400% when in the U.S. they're less than half of that. The banks are highly levered and very vulnerable going into a recession."

Separately, data showed U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, climbed 3.3% in July, on an annual basis, in line with expectations.

