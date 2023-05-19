CANADA STOCKS-TSX up as commodity prices rebound on US debt deal optimism

May 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index extended gains on Friday, led by miners and energy stocks, and on increased optimism on a deal over the U.S. debt ceiling that could avert a catastrophic default.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (1333 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 81.01 points, or 0.4%, at 20,378.1.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

