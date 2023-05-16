News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX tumbles, weighed by losses for resource and financial shares

May 16, 2023 — 04:16 pm EDT

By Fergal Smith

May 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday by the most in nearly two months, with heavily-weighted energy and financial shares contributing to broad-based declines.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 297.9 points, or 1.45%, to 20,242.07, its biggest decline since March 15.

The energy sector lost 2.2% as oil settled 0.4% lower at $70.86 a barrel.

Gold and copper prices also fell, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, ended 2% lower.

All ten major sectors fell, with financials down 1.3%.

Together, the financials, energy and materials sectors account for nearly 60% of the Toronto market's weighting.

The decline for the TSX came as domestic data showed Canada's annual inflation rate rising in April for the first time in 10 months, adding pressure on the central bank to raise interest rates again after having paused its tightening campaign since January.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Johann M Cherian and Vansh Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai and Marguerita Choy)

