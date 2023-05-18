CANADA STOCKS-TSX tumbles as commodity stocks weigh; Canada Goose surges

May 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Thursday weighed down by losses in commodity-linked sectors, while luxury winterwear maker Canada Goose Holdings GOOS.O hit a more than three-month high on strong annual sales outlook.

At 9:34 a.m. ET (1334 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 65.96 points, or 0.32%, at 20,230.47.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

