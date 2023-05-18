News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX tumbles as commodity stocks weigh; Canada Goose surges

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

May 18, 2023 — 09:38 am EDT

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

May 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Thursday weighed down by losses in commodity-linked sectors, while luxury winterwear maker Canada Goose Holdings GOOS.O hit a more than three-month high on strong annual sales outlook.

At 9:34 a.m. ET (1334 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 65.96 points, or 0.32%, at 20,230.47.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

