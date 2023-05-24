News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX tumbles as bank earnings, US debt deal uncertainty weigh

May 24, 2023 — 10:26 am EDT

By Johann M Cherian

May 24 (Reuters) - Canadian shares hit a near two-month low on Wednesday after the country's top two lenders reported disappointing quarterly earnings, while U.S. debt deal uncertainty also weighed on investor sentiment.

At 10:05 a.m. ET (14:05 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 238.22 points, or 1.18%, at 19,907.79. All major Canadian sectors were in the red.

Bank of Montreal BMO.TO and Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO shed 3.6% and 1.7%, respectively, after reporting smaller-than-expected quarterly profits as the lenders set aside more rainy day funds amid economic uncertainty.

Bank stocks .GSPTXBA shed 1.7%, with the broader financial sector sub-index .SPTTFS losing 1.6%.

"The bank earnings reflect that business is slowing down in general. We're seeing a slowdown in the Canadian economy and the U.S. economy, which obviously affects our banks," said Allan Small, senior investment advisor at Allan Small Financial Group.

The market was also tracking a gloomy global sentiment, as prolonged negotiations concerning the U.S. debt ceiling limit left investors concerned. MKTS/GLOB

Canadian equities have performed poorly since late April, with the TSX on track for a fifth straight weekly loss as hotter-than-expected inflation, a weak outlook for commodities and disappointing bank earnings weighed on investor sentiment.

A Reuters poll showed the TSX would rally less than previously expected in 2023, as higher borrowing costs cooled the domestic economy and signs that China's recovery was slowing reduced prospects for its resource-oriented sectors.

The Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO dropped 1.4% after the UK competition watchdog said it had provisionally found that the bank was among five lenders that had indulged in anti-competitive activity in the past. The lender denied any wrongdoing.

Bucking the trend, Oncolytics Biotech Inc ONC.TO jumped 5.4%, hitting a four-month high after brokerage JonesTrading initiated coverage with a "buy" rating.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

