CANADA STOCKS-TSX tumbles after inflation jump fuels rate hike fears

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Toronto stocks fell at the market open on Tuesday, driven by losses in financials after Canada's annual inflation rate surged more than expected in July, indicating that the Bank of Canada(BoC) might hike interest rates next month.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (1333 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 163.94 points, or 0.81%, at 20,126.6.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru)

