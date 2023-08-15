News & Insights

US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX tumbles after inflation jump fuels rate hike fears

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

August 15, 2023 — 09:40 am EDT

Written by Siddarth S for Reuters ->

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Toronto stocks fell at the market open on Tuesday, driven by losses in financials after Canada's annual inflation rate surged more than expected in July, indicating that the Bank of Canada(BoC) might hike interest rates next month.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (1333 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 163.94 points, or 0.81%, at 20,126.6.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.