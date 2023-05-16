CANADA STOCKS-TSX tumbles after hotter-than-expected inflation data

By Johann M Cherian

May 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index slipped on Tuesday and logged its worst day in three weeks after data showed consumer inflation unexpectedly rose in April, the first time in 10 months.

A report by Statistics Canada showed that April annual consumer inflation had surprisingly ticked up, fueled by higher rental and mortgage interest costs.

However, a large majority of market participants are expecting the Bank of Canada (BoC) to continue to hold the benchmark rate at 4.5%. 0#BOCWATCH

Rate-sensitive sectors like financials .SPTTFS, tech .SPTTTK and real estate .GSPTTRE fell between 0.5% and 1%.

"The first big leg down in inflation was quick and relatively easy, this next stage is... proving to be quite a bit tougher," Robert Kavcic, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, wrote in a note. "Underlying core inflation is settling in around 4%, which is clearly still too high for the BoC's comfort."

At 10:14 a.m. ET (14:14 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 235.32 points, or 1.15%, at 20,304.65.

The materials sector .GSPTTMT tumbled 1.4% and was the biggest drag on the TSX, tracking weak base- and precious-metal prices. GOL/MET/L

Canadian equities have been trading in a tight range since late March as concerns about the demand outlook for commodities and the U.S. debt ceiling deadlock dampened investor sentiment.

Among company news, Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO fell 3.6% after the miner's chief executive said buying its coal business as a standalone unit was a "distant second" for Glencore GLEN.L.

In a bright spot, Lithium Americas Corp LAC.TO jumped 2.8% after the miner said first-quarter loss significantly, aided by gains from an earlier investment made by U.S. automaker General Motors Co GM.N.

Market participants are also keeping a keen eye on the outcome of talks in Washington that would determine if the U.S., the world's largest economy, will default on its trillion-dollar debt obligations.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Vansh Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

