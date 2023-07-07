CANADA STOCKS-TSX trims weekly decline as resource shares rally

By Fergal Smith

July 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher on Friday as commodity prices climbed and the domestic economy added more jobs than expected in June, in a positive sign for corporate earnings.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 20.35 points, or 0.1%, at 19,831.04.

For the week, the index was down 1.6% as investors worried that central bank rate hikes could slow the global economy.

"The Canadian employment numbers were good," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management. "It's indicative that the economy is doing well. That's good for corporate earnings."

Canada's economy added 59,900 jobs in June, far more than expected, a result analysts said probably seals the deal for another Bank of Canada (BoC) interest rate hike next Wednesday.

Separate data showed a slowdown in U.S. job growth but also persistently strong wage growth that could ensure the Federal Reserve will resume raising interest rates later this month.

The price of oilCLc1 settled 2.9% higher at $73.86 a barrel as supply concerns and technical buying outweighed fears that further central bank tightening could slow economic growth and reduce demand for oil.

Energy rose 2.8%, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.3% as gold and copper prices climbed.

Hudbay Minerals IncHBM.TO shares gained 6.9% after CEO Peter Kukielski told Reuters that the miner will entertain acquisition offers provided the price is right.

Bausch Health Companies IncBHC.TO was also a standout. Its shares rose 7.7% after the company entered into a financing facility with global investment firm KKR.

Still, six of the TSX's ten major sectors ended lower, including a decline of 1.3% for industrials.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Alistair Bell)

