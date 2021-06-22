CANADA STOCKS-TSX trades flat with Fed speakers in focus

US Markets
June 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index traded flat on Tuesday as investors looked to the upcoming speeches from U.S. Federal Reserve officials after the central bank's hawkish tilt last week weighed on risk-driven assets.

* At 9:42 a.m. ET (13:42 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 16.02 points, or 0.08%, at 20,172.38.

* All eyes are on the U.S. central bank, after the Fed last week signaled a potentially tougher stance on inflation and shifted projections for its first two rate hikes into 2023, sparking a selloff in global stocks.

* But strength in commodity prices, as well as renewed buying into technology stocks, had seen the TSX scale record highs last week.

* The heavyweight energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 1.2% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.3% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.2%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.1%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.3%.

* Fertilizer maker Nutrien NTR.TO rose 2% after it outlined plans to increase potash output in the wake of European Union sanctions on Belarus.

* On the TSX, 93 issues were higher, while 130 issues declined for a 1.40-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 21.25 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Ballard Power BLDP.TO, which jumped 2.7% receiving a follow-on order for fuel cells, and Alimentation Couche-Tard ATDb.TO, which rose 2.5%.

* Kinross Gold K.TO fell 4.7%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Endeavour Silver EDR.TO, down 2.8% as precious metal prices slipped on the Fed's recent hawkish tilt. GOL/

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources CNQ.TO, Power Corporation of Canada POW.TO, and Kinross Gold K.TO.

* The TSX posted 5 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 35 new 52-week highs and 25 new lows, with total volume of 39.28 million shares.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

