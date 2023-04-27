CANADA STOCKS-TSX tracks Wall Street cheer in busy earnings week

April 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose at market open on Thursday, led by gains in cannabis stocks on reintroducing the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act in the U.S. Congress, while investors cheered upbeat sentiment on Wall Street amid robust earnings updates.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (1333 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 97.53 points, or 0.48%, at 20,464.25.

