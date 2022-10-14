US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX tracks U.S. counterparts higher

Johann M Cherian Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

By Johann M Cherian

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index extended gains on Friday, tracking a rise on Wall Street after big bank earnings, while Russian President Vladimir Putin said there were no plans for a further military mobilization.

At 09:43 a.m. ET, 01:44 p.m., the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 0.5% and all set to end the week on a positive note.

