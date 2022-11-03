CANADA STOCKS-TSX tracks losses in gold miners as Fed signals longer tightening

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, dragged down by gold miners as prices of the precious metal fell after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled its rate-hike cycle was far from over, boosting the dollar.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (1333 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 170.22 points, or 0.88%, at 19,106.79.

