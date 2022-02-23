CANADA STOCKS-TSX tracks global shares higher with focus on Ukraine crisis

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, set to snap a four-day losing streak, buoyed by upbeat global sentiment after modest sanctions by Western nations on Moscow, with investors eyeing the next move in the Russia-West standoff over Ukraine.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (14:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 32.42 points, or 0.16%, at 20,940.24.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

