CANADA STOCKS-TSX touches near 2-week high on earnings optimism; Iamgold leads gains

By Shashwat Chauhan and Amruta Khandekar

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index touched a near two-week high on Tuesday, helped by optimism around earnings, while shares of Iamgold Corp jumped on sale of its interest in some gold mines.

As gold prices rose, the materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, rose 0.4%. GOL/

The Bank of Canada (BoC) will raise its overnight rate by 50 basis points on Oct. 26, a smaller amount than at previous meetings, but will get rates to an even higher peak than expected last month, according to economists polled by Reuters.

Canadian housing starts rose 11% in September from August to their highest level in 10 months on a jump in multi-unit urban starts, data from the national housing agency showed on Tuesday.

