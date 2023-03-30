US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX to open higher for fifth day on commodity strength

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

March 30, 2023 — 07:26 am EDT

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

March 30 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index was set to open higher for its fifth consecutive session on Thursday, as prices of bullion and crude oil futures ticked higher.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.7% at 07:06 a.m. ET.

Crude oil prices rose as a drop in U.S. crude stockpiles and a halt in exports from Iraq's Kurdistan region offset a smaller-than-expected cut to Russian supplies. O/R

Also in gains were contracts tied to gold as a weaker dollar made bullion more attractive to holders of other currencies. GOL/

Among stocks, Atco Ltd ACOx.TO agreed to transfer ownership of an unfinished pipeline bogged down in a dispute with the Mexican state power company, two officials told Reuters.

Brokerage CIBC has started coverage of miner Filo Mining Corp FIL.TO with an "outperform" rating and a target price of C$38.

TD Securities has started covering Pet Valu Holdings PET.TO with a "buy" rating and a price target of $45.

On Wednesday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.9% higher at its highest closing level in nearly three weeks, helped by gains in energy and technology shares. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 214 points, or 0.65%, at 12:06 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 25.25 points, or 0.62%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 72.75 points, or 0.56%. .N

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,978.5; +0.1% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $73.74; +1.06% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $78.91; +0.8% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

Initial weekly jobless claims due at 8:30 a.m. ET

Q4 GDP final due at 8:30 a.m. ET

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1 = 1.3553 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

