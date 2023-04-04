US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX to extend gains for eighth day on crude oil strength

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

April 04, 2023 — 06:57 am EDT

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

April 4 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index was set to open higher for its eighth consecutive session on Tuesday, tracking strength in contracts tied to crude oil prices.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.4% at 6:48 a.m. ET.

Oil prices extended gains after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies said on Sunday they planned to cut more production. O/R

Among stocks, Rockefeller Capital Management, a wealth manager and financial advisory firm, sold a 20.5% equity stake to IGM Financial Inc IGM.TO for about $622 million, the companies said.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd BAM.TO has started the sale of a 50% stake in a U.S. wind farm, as per a report.

Later in the day, traders await February domestic building permits data which is expected to rise 2%, as per a Reuters poll, compared to a 4% decline in the previous month. The data is expected at 8:30 am ET.

On Monday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.9% up boosted by gains in the energy sector. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 83 points, or 0.25% at 6:48 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 15.5 points, or 0.37% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 61.75 points, or 0.47%. .N

COMMODITIES AT 6:48 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,981.7; -0.12% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $81.17; +0.9% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $85.7; +0.8% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

Feb Factory orders due at 10 am ET

Feb JOLTS job openings due at 10 am ET

($1 = 1.3417 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

