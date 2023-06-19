News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX subdued at open; healthcare, energy stocks fall

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

June 19, 2023 — 09:37 am EDT

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

June 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main index was subdued at open on Monday, with energy and healthcare stocks falling, while investors awaited key domestic economic data and U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony this week.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 8.29 points, or 0.04%, at 19,983.66.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
