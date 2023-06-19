CANADA STOCKS-TSX subdued at open; healthcare, energy stocks fall

June 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main index was subdued at open on Monday, with energy and healthcare stocks falling, while investors awaited key domestic economic data and U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony this week.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 8.29 points, or 0.04%, at 19,983.66.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)

