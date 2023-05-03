News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX subdued at open as energy stocks drag; Fed rate decision on tap

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

May 03, 2023 — 09:39 am EDT

May 03, 2023

May 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was subdued at the open on Wednesday, as a drop in crude prices dragged energy shares down, while investors remained cautious before the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting outcome.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 3.38 points, or 0.02%, at 20,404.18.

