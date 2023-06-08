News & Insights

US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX subdued at open as BoC's surprise rate hike offsets gains in commodities

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

June 08, 2023 — 09:37 am EDT

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

June 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was muted at the open on Thursday as the Bank of Canada's surprise interest rate hike continued to dent investor sentiment, while gains in oil and precious metal prices offered some relief.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 1.17 points, or 0.01%, at 19,984.86.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.