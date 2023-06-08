CANADA STOCKS-TSX subdued at open as BoC's surprise rate hike offsets gains in commodities

June 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was muted at the open on Thursday as the Bank of Canada's surprise interest rate hike continued to dent investor sentiment, while gains in oil and precious metal prices offered some relief.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 1.17 points, or 0.01%, at 19,984.86.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru)

