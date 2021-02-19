US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX subdued as retail sales slump; set for weekly loss

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock index was subdued on Friday as weak monthly retail sales raised worries over the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, while delays in vaccine rollouts and weak jobs data weighed on weekly performance.

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was subdued on Friday as weak monthly retail sales raised worries over the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, while delays in vaccine rollouts and weak jobs data weighed on weekly performance.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 17.95 points, or 0.1%, at 18,292.02.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More