CANADA STOCKS-TSX subdued as retail sales slump; set for weekly loss

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was subdued on Friday as weak monthly retail sales raised worries over the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, while delays in vaccine rollouts and weak jobs data weighed on weekly performance.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 17.95 points, or 0.1%, at 18,292.02.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

