CANADA STOCKS-TSX subdued as mixed earnings roll in; Teck Resources gains

April 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index struggled for direction on Wednesday as gains in technology sector stocks were offset by losses in industrials, while Teck Resources surged on withdrawal of its restructuring proposal.

At 10:05 a.m. ET (1405 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 5.74 points, or 0.03%, at 20,445.61.

Teck ResourcesTECKb.TO rose 4% after the miner withdrew its proposed restructuring plan ahead of shareholder votes due later in the day.

"The competing bids have been fighting it out in the court of public opinion and it looks like Glencore has dangled the carrot juicy enough that Teck's board and management were not able to get the support for their plan and they've withdrawn it," said Brian Madden, chief investment officer at First Avenue Investment Counsel.

The technology stocks .SPTTTK rose 1.3%, tracking gains in tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC driven by bullish earnings results from MicrosoftMSFT.O and Google parent AlphabetGOOGL.O.

The industrials sector .GSPTTIN, however, capped gains on the index, dropping 0.9% after the shares of transportation company TFI InternationalTFII.TO fell 8.6% on first-quarter profit miss.

The TSX futures have largely been tepid this week, as investors parsed a raft of mixed earnings reports against the backdrop of recession-wary environment.

Among other major movers, Rogers Communications IncRCIb.TO gained 1.9% after the wireless giant reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, as strong performance of its wireless business unit helped offset weakness in its cable TV business.

Cenovus Energy IncCVE.TO edged 1.1% lower as its profit more than halved in the first quarter on lower crude oil prices.

Meanwhile, Canadian inflation, excluding food and energy costs, is expected to remain above 3% until the fourth quarter of this year, the median forecast of seven economists surveyed by Reuters showed, dashing hopes on the Bank of Canada cutting interest rates any time soon.

