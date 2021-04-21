CANADA STOCKS-TSX subdued as lower oil prices counter positive earnings

April 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened flat on Wednesday as a drop in oil prices offset the boost from positive corporate earnings.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 5.73 points, or 0.03%, at 19,035.05.

