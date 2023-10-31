News & Insights

US Markets
FM

CANADA STOCKS-TSX subdued as gains in energy offset by First Quantum declines

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

October 31, 2023 — 11:17 am EDT

Written by Khushi Singh for Reuters ->

By Khushi Singh

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index slipped on Tuesday as materials stocks dropped, hurt by a sell-off in copper miner First Quantum over continued challenges in Panama, while a rise in energy shares capped losses.

At 10:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 22.12 points, or 0.12%, at 18,834.64.

The index is on track for its third consecutive monthly decline, falling over 3.5% in October.

The materials sector .GSPTTMT slipped 0.6% as copper prices came under pressure after demand concerns resurfaced following weak manufacturing data from China, while a continued sell-off in First Quantum FM.TO also weighed. MET/L

First Quantum said on Tuesday that "unconstitutionality challenges" have been brought against the law granting mining concession contracts, a day after the Panama government said it will hold a referendum to decide on the company's contract.

Shares of the Canadian miner were down over 13.1%, touching its lowest levels in nearly three years.

The energy sector .SPTTEN added 0.3% on higher oil prices even as investors continued to assess the risks of the military conflict in the Middle East escalating. O/R

GDP data showed the Canadian economy flatlined in August and likely slipped into a shallow recession in the third quarter as high-interest rates, inflation, forest fires, and drought conditions weighed on the economy.

The figures came in a week after the Bank of Canada left interest rates unchanged, citing slowing economic growth.

"Evidence continues to build that go-forward inflation pressures are easing as the economic growth backdrop softens," said Nathan Janzen, assistant chief economist at Royal Bank of Canada, in a note.

The information technology .SPTTTK index fell 0.2%, led by a 3.4% decline in a BlackBerryBB.TO shares after the firm announced the retirement of Chief Executive Officer John Chen on Monday.

Dye & DurhamDND.TO shares lost over 4% as the cloud-based software firm reported first-quarter results.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FM
BB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.