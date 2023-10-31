CANADA STOCKS-TSX subdued as gains in energy offset by First Quantum declines

By Khushi Singh

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index slipped on Tuesday as materials stocks dropped, hurt by a sell-off in copper miner First Quantum over continued challenges in Panama, while a rise in energy shares capped losses.

At 10:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 22.12 points, or 0.12%, at 18,834.64.

The index is on track for its third consecutive monthly decline, falling over 3.5% in October.

The materials sector .GSPTTMT slipped 0.6% as copper prices came under pressure after demand concerns resurfaced following weak manufacturing data from China, while a continued sell-off in First Quantum FM.TO also weighed. MET/L

First Quantum said on Tuesday that "unconstitutionality challenges" have been brought against the law granting mining concession contracts, a day after the Panama government said it will hold a referendum to decide on the company's contract.

Shares of the Canadian miner were down over 13.1%, touching its lowest levels in nearly three years.

The energy sector .SPTTEN added 0.3% on higher oil prices even as investors continued to assess the risks of the military conflict in the Middle East escalating. O/R

GDP data showed the Canadian economy flatlined in August and likely slipped into a shallow recession in the third quarter as high-interest rates, inflation, forest fires, and drought conditions weighed on the economy.

The figures came in a week after the Bank of Canada left interest rates unchanged, citing slowing economic growth.

"Evidence continues to build that go-forward inflation pressures are easing as the economic growth backdrop softens," said Nathan Janzen, assistant chief economist at Royal Bank of Canada, in a note.

The information technology .SPTTTK index fell 0.2%, led by a 3.4% decline in a BlackBerryBB.TO shares after the firm announced the retirement of Chief Executive Officer John Chen on Monday.

Dye & DurhamDND.TO shares lost over 4% as the cloud-based software firm reported first-quarter results.

