CANADA STOCKS-TSX subdued after 5-day winning streak; energy counters gains in materials

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

November 16, 2023 — 10:24 am EST

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

By Ankika Biswas

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was muted on Thursday, after a five-day winning streak, as optimism around interest rates having peaked waned, with energy firms offsetting gains made by materials stocks.

At 9:58 a.m. ET (1458 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 0.38 points at 20,057.51.

The benchmark index had gained nearly 3% over the past five sessions of gains, as market sentiment improved over hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve was done raising interest rates following soft inflation prints.

Gold miners .SPTTGD and materials .GSPTTMT jumped 2.1% and 1%, respectively, with both touching a more than one-week high, tracking higher gold prices.

Copper prices climbed to a six-week high before coming off those levels.

Energy stocks .SPTTENon the resource-heavy index lost 2% on lower crude oil prices.

"Problem is people are getting a little concerned about rates peaking because there's a potential for recession coming. The Walmart numbers this morning are (triggering) a little more caution on the overall economy," Greg Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments said.

Wall Street saw a muted early trade on Thursday, weighed down by a drop in Cisco and Walmart following underwhelming forecasts. .N

On the data front, Canadian housing starts unexpectedly rose in October, climbing 1% compared with the previous month.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

