CANADA STOCKS-TSX stocks rise on stronger commodity prices

November 22, 2022 — 09:54 am EST

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as commodity prices rebounded and retail sales data for September came in line with expectations.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 91.1 points, or 0.46%, at 20,068.23.

