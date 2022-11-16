CANADA STOCKS-TSX stocks fall on inflation data, oil price decline

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Canada's commodity-inclined stock index fell at open as oil prices declined and data showed Canada's annual inflation reading remained unchanged.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's blue-chip composite index .GSPTSE fell 65.81 points, or 0.33%, to 19,928.97 at open, after closing higher in the previous session.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

