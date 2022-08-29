CANADA STOCKS-TSX steadies after selloff, helped by energy stocks

By Aniruddha Ghosh

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index stabilized on Monday after closing at a more than two-week low in the previous session, as a surge in energy stocks offset concerns about the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance on interest rates.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 3.09 points, or 0.02%, at 19,870.2.

The benchmark shed over 1.5% on Friday after Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell warned the U.S. central bank will continue to raise rates in a bid to curtail inflation even as that causes pain for households and businesses.

"We believe there is weakness ahead in markets and there is a chance that markets retest those lows that were struck a few months ago," said Eric Lascelles, chief economist at RBC Global Asset Management.

Canadian stocks rallied over 11% since hitting the lowest point of the year in July but ran into headwinds in the recent weeks as fears of aggressive steps by central banks to tame inflation came to the fore. The index is down 6.4% so far this year.

Investors ramped up Canadian rate hike bets, with markets pricing in a greater chance of 75 basis point hikes from the Bank of Canada in September. 0#BOCWATCH

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.8 percent as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.2 percent to $1,739.1 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

However, the energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 2.0 percent as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 3.1 percent a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 2.6 percent. O/R

The healthcare sector, which features cannabis stocks, rose 1.5% on the back of a 6% surge in shares of Canopy Growth WEED.TO.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Maju Samuel)

((Aniruddha.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; 91 83 83 81 2416;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.